Ashwin created history, became the third Indian bowler to take 700 wickets in international cricket

New Delhi, 13 July (H.S.). Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has completed his 700 wickets in international cricket. He achieved this feat on the first day of the opening Test match against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. The 36-year-old Ashwin, who was left out of the playing XI in the World Test Championship, helped India dominate the opening day by taking four wickets in the first two sessions.

He dismissed Alzarri Joseph to complete 700 wickets in international cricket and became the third Indian after Anil Kumble (956 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (711 wickets) to achieve the feat. The wicket of Alzarri Joseph was his third in the match. Ashwin now has 702 international wickets to his name. Ashwin dismissed the hosts’ batsmen at regular intervals on the opening day of the Test match.

Tegnarayan Chanderpaul became his first wicket in the match, helping him register his name in a unique record book. Ashwin became the first Indian to take the wickets of both father and son. The 36-year-old, who made his Test debut in New Delhi in 2011, dismissed Shivnarine Chanderpaul, father of Teg Narine, during his first appearance in the longest format. Talking about the match, West Indies’ first innings in this match was reduced to only 150 runs. Ashwin took 5 and Jadeja took 3 wickets.