ASI does not know who built Agra Fort, what is the relation of Akbar and Prathviraj Chauhan with this historical fort

Agra. Anyone who studies or is interested in history would know who built the Agra Fort, but the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which maintains historical monuments across the country, including the fort, does not know that Agra Fort was built. Who built the historic Agra Fort? What is the relation of Prithviraj Chauhan with this fort? The Archaeological Survey of India has given the information in writing about the ignorance regarding the construction of the historical heritage. ASI has advised the RTI activist to read contemporary literature saying that there is a lack of information.

Information was sought from the Superintendent Archaeological Office

According to the information received, Dr. Devashish Bhattacharya of Agra had applied under the RTI Act to get historical information from the Superintendent Archaeological Office of ASI, Agra Circle. Asked for information on 27 May 2023, who built Agra Fort first. What changes did Akbar make in Agra Fort. What was here before the place where Agra Fort was built. Give historical information about Badalgarh Fort and what is the relation of Maharaj Prithviraj Singh Chauhan with Agra Fort.

RTI Application

Advice to read contemporary literature in response to RTI

The information given by Information Officer Mahesh Chandra Meena in response to five questions of Dr. Devashish Bhattacharya by the Archaeological Survey of India is shocking. In response to the RTI, it has been said that “no information regarding all these questions is available in the Agra circle office.” You can read contemporary literature to know the answers to all these questions. Devashish Bhattacharya has now filed an appeal for information in the appellate officer Dr. Rajkumar Patel, Superintendent Archaeologist’s office.