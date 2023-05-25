Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup dates will be announced after IPL, Jai Shah gave big update

indian cricket board (BCCI) Secretary Jai Shah Has shared big information about Asia Cup 2023. Jay Shah on Thursday said that the venue of the Asia Cup will be decided in a meeting to be held after the IPL final which will be attended by top officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Where will be the Asia Cup not decided yet

Jai Shah told PTI, ‘The venue of the Asia Cup has not yet been decided. We were busy with IPL right now but top officials of Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Board are coming to watch IPL final. We will discuss it and decide at the appropriate time.

Hybrid model is being considered

Pakistan is the host of the Asia Cup this year but the Indian cricket team cannot travel to the neighboring country without the permission of the central government, and in such a situation, Najam Sethi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), proposed a ‘hybrid model’ so that four According to ACC sources, according to Sethi’s formula, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan will have four matches of the league stage in Pakistan, while India will play its matches at a neutral venue. The match between India and Pakistan can be played in Sri Lanka although PCB wants to get this match done in Dubai.

The event can be held from September 17

ACC sources told PTI on the condition of confidentiality, ‘ACC chief Jay Shah will call a meeting of the executive board where a final announcement will be made in this regard. PCB has no problem in playing against India at a neutral venue, although it wants to get this match done in Dubai. The Asia Cup is to be held from September 1 to 17 this year.

