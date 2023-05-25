Asia Cup 2023 hosting will be decided after IPL 2023 final, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah said this

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary of Jai Shah ICC said on Thursday that the venue of the Asia Cup will be decided in a meeting on the sidelines of the IPL final, which will be attended by top officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The final match of IPL will be played in Ahmedabad on 28th May. The presidents of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Cricket Board are also coming to India to watch the match.

Jai Shah said this

Jai Shah told PTI that the venue of the Asia Cup has not yet been decided. We were busy with IPL right now but top officials of Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Board are coming to watch IPL final. We will discuss it and take a decision at the appropriate time. Pakistan is the host of the Asia Cup this year but the BCCI said that Team India will not travel to the neighboring country without the permission of the central government.

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Secretary Jai Shah will be present in the meeting to decide on Pakistan’s hosting

Team India will not tour Pakistan

After Team India refused to travel to Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi proposed a ‘hybrid model’ whereby India could play its matches in a neutral country, while playing the rest in Pakistan. Go. If India reaches the final, then the final match can also be organized in some other country.

PCB agreed to hold India’s matches in another country

According to ACC sources, according to Sethi’s formula, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan will have four league stage matches in Pakistan while India will play their matches at neutral venues. The match between India and Pakistan can be played in Sri Lanka although PCB wants to get this match done in Dubai. ACC sources said on the condition of confidentiality that ACC chief Jay Shah will call a meeting of the executive board where a final announcement will be made in this regard.

BCCI rejected the hybrid model

PCB has no problem in playing against India at a neutral venue, although it wants to get this match done in Dubai. The Asia Cup is to be held from September 1 to 17 this year. There are also reports in the media that the BCCI has rejected Pakistan’s hybrid model. The entire tournament will be organized in one country only.