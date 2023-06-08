Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan will play Asia Cup in any case! PCB sends SOS to ICC

asia cup 2023 There are continuous discussions regarding the organization of Due to this, there is tension between the Indian Cricket Board and the Pakistan Cricket Board. India has already made it clear that it will not tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup. At the same time, PCB Chief Najam Sethi has sent SOS to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this matter. Through this SOS PCB wants ICC BCCI pressure to accept the hybrid model.

Pakistan will play Asia Cup in any case

In the midst of the ongoing war over the Asia Cup, the PCB had threatened a few days ago that if the Board of Control for Cricket in India boycotts the hybrid model of the Asia Cup, then Pakistan will be out of the Asia Cup. On the other hand, a senior BCCI official told InsideSport on this issue that ‘all these are immediate reactions of Pakistan. The PCB knows very well the conditions they are in and whatever money comes in is important to them. I don’t think Pakistan can boycott. He will play in Asia Cup and World Cup. At the moment, they are doing everything possible to maintain it, but it is not going to happen.

What is PCB’s hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023?

According to the hybrid model of Pakistan, the Asia Cup will be played in two parts.

According to PCB, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

In the second phase, India’s matches will be held at neutral venues.

Sri Lanka is being considered as a favorite in a neutral venue. Actually due to the heat, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are against playing in UAE.

The final match of the Asia Cup should also be played at a neutral venue. Even if India or Pakistan reaches the title match or not.

