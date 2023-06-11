Asia Cup 2023: PM Modi and Amit Shah congratulated the junior women’s hockey team on winning the Asia Cup

Indian women’s hockey The team created history by winning the Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup title. India’s girls defeated South Korea 2-1 in the final match by showing a brilliant game. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are proud of this grand victory of India’s daughters. PM Modi And Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated the entire team.

PM Modi congratulated the women’s hockey team

Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork. They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their endeavors ahead. pic.twitter.com/lCkIDMTwWN

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023



Amit Shah was also proud of the success of his daughters.

Historic moment for Indian hockey! Junior women’s hockey team has created history by winning the Junior Asia Cup for the first time. Many congratulations to the entire team on this unprecedented victory. Your hard work and commitment has made the entire nation proud today. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future. pic.twitter.com/DBEwUmhyOX

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 11, 2023



Anurag Thakur salutes women power

A super and unforgettable Sunday! Heartiest greetings to our #NaariShakti for scripting history as they win the first ever Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup title by defeating 4-time champions South Korea in an emphatic display of skill and passion.It’s a moment of… pic.twitter.com/F3VPa8DQGo

— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 11, 2023



