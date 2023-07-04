asia cup 2023 schedule india vs pakistan match details know here everything srj

Where will the match between India and Pakistan be played?

According to media reports, the high voltage match between India and Pakistan will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This tournament will be played on hybrid model. The first 4 matches of Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan. It is believed that all the four matches will be played in Lahore, Pakistan. After this Sri Lanka will host this tournament. According to media reports, the first match of this tournament will be played on 31 August, while the final match will be held on 17 September. On the other hand, talking about the first match of Team India, the Indian team can play its first match against Sri Lanka on 6 September. Asia Cup is also an important tournament in terms of preparations before the World Cup. In such a situation, all the teams will come out to hoist their glory in this tournament.