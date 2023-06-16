Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team, update on injury of both

Team India’s veteran fast bowler jasprit bumrah and middle order batsman shreyas iyer Can return to the team for Asia Cup 2023. According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, both have recovered from the injury and will be part of the team during the Asia Cup starting on 31 August. Bumrah is out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury. He also missed the T20 World Cup 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah is out for last 9 months

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of the team for the last nine months due to a back injury. In April, Bumrah had lower back surgery in New Zealand. Because of this, he missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as well. While Shreyas decided to undergo back surgery in April for his recurring lower back injury. He was constantly troubled by a bulging disc in his lower back.

Jasprit Bumrah underwent back surgery in New Zealand, will now be out of action for 6 months

Shreyas Iyer is out of the ground since March

Due to this, Shreyas had to leave the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad in March. After that he had surgery in London in May. He was advised rest and his rehabilitation is on. The injury first ruled him out of the final Test against Australia during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and he also missed the ODI series against the visitors.

Both cricketers are undergoing physiotherapy

According to ESPNcricinfo, both Bumrah and Shreyas players are now in NCA for recovery. The NCA medical staff is optimistic about both the players being available for the Asia Cup in September. It is understood that Bumrah is mainly undergoing physiotherapy but recently he has started light bowling workload which will gradually increase. At the same time, Shreyas is also undergoing physiotherapy.