Asia Cup 2023: Team India announced for Asia Cup, IND vs PAK match will be held on this day, know full schedule

Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023: Regarding the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 The dispute between India and Pakistan continues. No decision has yet been taken regarding which country will host the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced not men’s cricket but the Emerging Women’s Championship to be played from June 12 this month. asia cup 2023 A 14-member Indian A team has been announced for In this tournament to be held in Hong Kong, the Indian A team will start its campaign on June 13, while it will face Pakistan on June 17. All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat will be seen handling the captaincy of the Indian team.

India A team schedule

The Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 will have eight teams divided into two groups. India is in Group A along with Hong Kong, Thailand A, Pakistan A while Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates are in Group B. The final will be played on June 21. Indian A team will get to play 3 matches in the league stage. After playing their first match against hosts Hong Kong on June 13, the Indian A team will play against Thailand A team on June 15. After this, India A will play their last league match against Pakistan A women’s team on 17th June.

Shweta Sehrawat will captain

The responsibility of captaining the Indian women’s A team has been entrusted to Shweta Sehrawat. Shweta’s brilliant performance was seen during the Women’s T20 World Cup played in the beginning of the year 2023. Shweta scored a total of 297 runs in 7 matches, scoring the most runs for the team, including 3 half-century innings.

India A women’s team for Asia Cup

Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (Vice-Captain), Trisha Gongdi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Kshetri (Wicket-keeper), Mamta Madiwala (Wicket-keeper), Titas Sandhu, Yashshree S, Kashvi Gautam, Parshvi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha.

