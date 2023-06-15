Asia Cup to be held from August 31, 4 matches to be played in Pakistan and 9 matches in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, 15 June (Hindustan Times). The Asia Cup cricket tournament 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed.

The tournament will begin with four matches in Pakistan, followed by the final nine matches in Sri Lanka. This year the tournament will be played in ODI format. The Indian team will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. Teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will participate in Asia Cup 2023. Nepal has qualified for the continental tournament this year and will play in this tournament for the first time.

Sri Lanka is the defending champion of this tournament. The Sri Lankan team defeated Pakistan in the final match held in UAE in 2022. In the league stage, India are in Group A along with Pakistan and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in the other group. Two teams from both groups will advance to the Super Four round-robin stage. After this the two teams of the round will reach the finals.