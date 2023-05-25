Asia Cup’s future to be decided after IPL 2023 final: Jay Shah

New Delhi, May 25 (Hindustan Times). Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday said that the future of Asia Cup 2023 will be discussed after the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last year, Shah had announced that India would not travel to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup 2023.

Along with this, Shah also announced that the presidents of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Board will be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for the final of IPL-2023 to be held on 28 May.

“The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka cricket boards will grace the Tata IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28. We will hold discussions with them to chalk out the future course of action with regard to the Asia Cup,” Shah said. do.”

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) supported the BCCI in moving this year’s Asia Cup tournament out of Pakistan. PCB Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi called for a rational approach to resolve the crisis hanging over the country’s hosting of the Asia Cup.

The final of the IPL will be played on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Chennai Super Kings became the first team to reach the final of IPL 2023 after defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. While Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator on Wednesday to seal their place in Qualifier 2. Qualifier 2 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.