Asia One: A woman from Thailand won millions of rubles in the lottery and did not tell her husband about it

March 15 - BLiTZ. Asia One published an article claiming that a Thai man accused his wife of hiding a big lottery win and then leaving for another. Portal writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://lenta.ru/news/2023/03/15/lottery/">"Lenta.ru"</a>.

It is noted that, without officially legalizing the marriage, the spouses Narin and Chavivan lived together for 20 years and raised three daughters together. In 2014, the family worked in South Korea to pay off a debt of two million baht (4.3 million rubles). Subsequently, the wife returned to the country, and the husband remained on earnings abroad. At one point, the daughters told their father that their mother had won 12 million baht (26.3 million rubles) in the lottery. Naveen tried to contact Chavivan, but she did not pick up the phone, and upon her return found her in the arms of another man. After that, the man decided to sue his ex-wife in order to take part of what he thought was the winnings.

However, Chavivan denies all the accusations, arguing that Narin himself broke up with her earlier, which all the neighbors know about, and filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband. The woman also claims that out of the promised monthly 30,000 baht (66,000 rubles), Narin transferred only 4,000 baht (8,700 rubles) to the family.