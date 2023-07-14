Asian Games: Women’s and men’s team announced, Rinku Singh got a chance in Team India, Gaikwad became the captain

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asian games The Indian women’s and men’s teams have been announced for Due to the event being held during the ODI World Cup, the BCCI has selected a men’s B team and made Ruturaj Gaikwad the captain of the team. Rinku Singh, who rocked the IPL, has also got a chance to wear Team India’s jersey. Cricket was last played in the Asian Games in 2014 when India did not participate.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain

Young fast bowler Titas Sadhu has been included in the Indian women’s cricket team for the Asian Games to be held in September-October. The women’s cricket tournament will be played from 19 to 28 September. A right-arm fast bowler, Sadhu played a key role in India’s victory in the first Under-19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain of the team while Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain.

Indian women’s cricket team



Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Jemima Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarwani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Meenu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chhetri, Anusha Beredi.

Stan by : Harleen Deol, Kashvi Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaq, Pooja Vastrakar.

Indian men’s cricket team



Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh.

Stan by : Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarshan.

One day left, many Indian teams not announced



The deadline for announcing the teams for the Asian Games will end on Saturday, July 15, but the Indian team has not been announced in many sports including athletics, hockey. Shooting, boxing, archery and badminton teams have been announced. The deadline for the Wrestling Federation of India has been extended to July 23. The final team of hockey will be announced after the Asian Champions Trophy next month. The Asian Games will be played from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Indian players will challenge in these sports in Asiad



Athletics: Team not announced.

Badminton: Team announced.

Tennis: List submitted to IOA.

Wrestling: Deadline extended till July 23.

Archery: Team declared.

Cricket, Women and Men: Teams announced

Hockey: Handed over the list to IOA but no official announcement of the team.

Shooting: Team declared.

Table Tennis: Team announced.

Squash: List submitted to IOA but no official team announcement.

Aquatics: Team announced.

Boxing: Teams announced.

Weightlifting: Team announced.

Gymnastics: Team announced.

Equestrian: Team decided, announced on Saturday.

Chess: Team announced.

Golf: Teams announced.

Bridge: Team announced.

eSports: Team announced.

Ju Jitsu: Team announced.

Karate: Team announced.

Rowing: Teams announced.

Sailing: Teams announced.

Skateboarding: Team announced.

Softball: Teams announced.

Fencing: Team declared.