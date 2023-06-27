Asian Kabaddi Championship: Great start for India, won both their matches on the first day

Busan, June 27 (Hindustan Times). The Indian Kabaddi team made a stellar start to the Asian Kabaddi Championships by winning both the matches on the opening day of the tournament.

India started the day against South Korea. India got off to a great start by defeating Korea 76-13 in the first match. After this, in the second match, the Indian team faced a tough challenge from Chinese Taipei, although in the end India won 53-19.

Chinese Taipei initially gave a tough fight to the Indians. He displayed good skill and showed some attacking play. Taipei’s raiders and defenders looked very effective against the Indian team. They trailed by three points in the first quarter, but Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat pulled off an all-out in the 12th minute to extend India’s lead to 14-6. At the interval, the Indian team was leading 21-12 in the match.

Chinese Taipei’s defense looked impressive at the start of the second half, but the experienced Indian side put up a fine display to hold on to their lead and end up winning the match 53-19.

Earlier, India registered a resounding 76-13 win against hosts Korea in their first match. The Indian team all-outed Korea in the fourth minute of the match. Korea opened their account in the sixth minute, while the Indian team inflicted another all-out in the 14th minute to extend their lead to 29-3. By the end of the first half, Team India was leading 40-4 in the match.

India continued their excellent performance in the second half as well. With nine minutes left in the match, India inflicted another all-out and eventually registered a big win with a score of 76-13.