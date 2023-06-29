Asian Kabaddi Championship: India’s unbeaten run continues, beat Iran 33-28

Busan, June 29 (H.S.). Indian team’s unbeaten streak continues in the Asian Kabaddi Championship. India defeated Iran 33-28 on the third day of the tournament to make it to the final of the tournament.

India and Iran made a cautious start in this match. Aslam Inamdar earned 2 raid points raid in the 11th minute. After this India got all out and increased their lead to 11-5. Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat extended their lead to 17-7 after dodging two Iranian defenders with four minutes remaining in the first half. Iranian defenders used a super tackle against Aslam Inamdar to end the first half 19-9.

Iran wanted to make a comeback by adding quick points to their account. They accelerated the game and got the result in the form of an all-out. The Iranian team came back strongly and scored 22 points against India’s 26 points with six minutes remaining and the score became 26-22. India made a super tackle in less than a minute and made the score 31-27.

Arjun Deshwal’s two raid points ensured victory for the Indian team. In the end, India continued their unbeaten run in the tournament and won a thrilling match with a score of 33-28. Earlier in the first match of the third day, Chinese Taipei registered their second win of the tournament. They beat Japan 37–29.