ASP’s car collided with a tree while pushing a cyclist in Patna, youth died, 4 policemen including ASP injured

Near Faridpur village located on Naubatpur-Bikram Son canal of Patna, a cyclist collided with ASP’s car at around 11 am on Saturday, due to which the cyclist died on the spot. While pushing, ASP’s car got off the road and overturned into a pit and hit a tree. ASP Paliganj Awadhesh Dixit and three policemen were seriously injured in the incident. The injured include ASP Awadhesh Dixit, bodyguard Kaushal Kumar, constable Vijay Kumar, driver Deepak Kumar. On the other hand, the deceased Bimlesh alias Kakku (25 years), a bicycle rider, was the only son of Manglesh Singh, a resident of Faridpura.

ASP was returning from Patna to Paliganj, suddenly a bicycle appeared

According to the information received, Paliganj ASP Awadhesh Dixit was going from Patna to Paliganj via the Bikram-Naubatpur canal route along with policemen in his car on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, had reached near Faridpura village that suddenly a cyclist came in front. Seeing the cyclist in front, the car driver of ASP got scared and pushed the cyclist out of control. After pushing, the car overturned straight into the pit and hit a tree. With the help of passers-by and villagers, the four policemen including the injured ASP Awadhesh Dixit were hurriedly admitted to the Primary Health Center in Bikram. From where after treatment the doctors referred everyone to Patna. It is being told that ASP Awadhesh Dixit has suffered a serious head injury.

The relatives and villagers of the deceased blocked the main road

Here, due to the incident, the relatives and villagers of the deceased blocked the road near Faridpura village, due to which the traffic was blocked for about three hours. The relatives and villagers who were creating ruckus said that action should be taken against the negligent driver. After a lot of persuasion, the villagers calmed down. After this the traffic could start. After the accident, there was hue and cry among the family members of Bimlesh. Naubatpur Police Station President Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj said that the police has handed over the dead body to the family members after post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased have not yet given the application in the case. After receiving the application, action will be taken by registering an FIR.

ASP out of danger, shifted to general ward

After first aid, ASP Awadhesh Dixit has been admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna. According to the information received from the hospital, at present the condition of ASP is improving. He has been shifted to the general ward. Sadar ASP Kamya Mishra, wife of ASP Awadhesh Saroj Dixit, reached Paras Hospital as soon as the information about the incident was received. SSP Rajeev Mishra and City SP also reached the spot.

Relatives broke the glass of Naubatpur police jeep

According to the information, when the body of the deceased was sent to Patna AIIMS for postmortem, then the family members started a ruckus there. Angry people broke the windshield of the Naubatpur police jeep that reached together. The family alleges that the Naubatpur police assaulted Phua Mala Devi of the deceased and broke her leg, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS. At the same time, the relatives alleged that after pushing, the policemen put dust on the face of the cyclist, so that he could not be identified.

