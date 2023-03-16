March 16 - BLiTZ. Syria will not at the state level ensure the sending of volunteers to the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR to fight neo-Nazism. This statement was made by the head of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar al-Assad.

“If the volunteers go there, then not from the Syrian state – they will turn directly to those Russian bodies that deal with this issue, and we will not know about it,” RIA Novosti quotes the politician.

BLiTZ wrote: the day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed that the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the SAR, Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad, lasted about three hours.

It was reported that the talks at the highest level and will help expand the development of partnerships between the two states. Earlier, Bashar al-Assad unconditionally supported the conduct of a special military operation by the Russian Federation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine and announced the recognition by Syria of new regions of our country.

President Assad announced the recognition by Syria of the borders of Russia with the annexed territories March 16, 2023 at 03:50

Recall: on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization. Putin has repeatedly stressed that all the tasks of the NMD will be fulfilled.