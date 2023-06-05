Assam-Arunachal border dispute: 2 people who went to plant saplings died in firing, three missing, police engaged in investigation

Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute: Two people were killed in alleged firing on the border of Arunachal Pradesh in Assam’s Dhemaji district today i.e. on Monday. Three people are missing since the incident. Police is searching for them. Let me tell you, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the local people had organized a plantation drive on the interstate border.

Appeal for cooperation in investigation and action

Here, after the incident of firing in Dhemaji of Assam-Arunachal border, a case was registered under IPC sections at Gogamukh police station. A bilateral meeting has also taken place between the DC and SP of Dhemaji and Lower Siang district at Gogamukh PS after the incident. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has told that the Arunachal side has said to cooperate in the investigation and action against the miscreants.

#UPDATE , Following the firing incident at the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji today, a case was registered under sections of IPC at Gogamukh PS. A bilateral meeting between the DC and SP of Dhemaji and the Lower Siang district of Arunachal has also been held at Gogamukh PS.…

two dead three missingThe SP of the area Ranjan Bhuiyan told about the incident that seven villagers had gone to the spot on Monday morning for plantation. After which two people came under the purported firing in the area. One died on the spot, while the other died in the hospital. It is being told that three other people were also shot, they were taken to Dhemaji Sadar Hospital. The SP told that three other people are missing and the police is looking for them.

Anti-social elements carried out the incidentSP Ranjan Bhuiyan told that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police along with the team reached the spot. The police have said that the incident is being investigated. On the other hand, the local people have alleged that anti-social elements of Arunachal Pradesh have executed the incident because there is a dispute regarding the inter-state border in the area.

what is border dispute

Actually, there is an 804 kilometer long common border between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Many times there have been violent clashes between the people of both the states. At the same time, talks are also going on between the two states to resolve the matter. But the border dispute has not been resolved yet. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Vishwa Sharma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu had also signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on April 20 to resolve this border dispute.with language input