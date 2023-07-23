Assam CM blames Congress for Manipur violence, know in detail

Assam CM on Manipur Violence: Many pictures related to Manipur violence came to the fore. Violence has been going on in Manipur for the past several months. But in the past, such a painful video of Manipur violence came to the fore, after which the incident was condemned across the country. At the same time, many political parties surrounded the state government in this matter and raised questions on the action of the police. Now Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has held the Congress responsible for this violence.

‘Caste conflict in the state due to the flawed politics of the Congress government’

The CM of Assam has alleged that due to the faulty politics of the previous Congress government in Manipur, caste conflict has taken place in the state. He also alleged that the Congress is now manipulating its interests in Manipur, while its leaders “did not utter a word” when it was in power in the state and at the Centre. Let us inform that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has made these allegations on the Congress party through Twitter.

Cong is suddenly displaying immense interest in Manipur. Important to rewind a bit and look at PM Manmohan Singh’s own response to similar crises in the State. The party’s duplicity is simply alarming. A Thread – 1/7

“Great improvement in the social fabric of Manipur”

He said in his tweet, “The suffering being witnessed in Manipur due to multi-caste conflicts is due to the faulty policies of the Congress governments during the formative years of the state. It will take time to rectify the mess created by seven decades of misrule.” He claimed that since 2014, there has been “tremendous improvement in the social fabric of Manipur” and that “the process of resolving the decades-old caste conflicts will be completed holistically under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Since 2014, there has been tremendous healing of Manipur’s social fabric.This process of resolving decades old ethnic conflicts will be completed in totality under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minster Shri @narendramodi ji.7/7

‘Congress suddenly showing extreme interest in Manipur’

Also, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Congress is suddenly showing extreme interest in Manipur. It is important to go back a bit and look at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s response to similar crises in the state.” He claimed that Manipur had become the “blockade capital” during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) tenure, and between 2010-2017, when the state was ruled by the Congress, blockades ranged from 30 days to 139 days every year.

Let us inform that earlier, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal reached violence-hit Manipur on Sunday. However, a day before this, the Manipur government had allegedly denied him permission to visit. Maliwal had said on Sunday morning that she would visit the northeastern state as per a pre-determined plan. Maliwal tweeted, “Just reached Manipur. I have sought an appointment with Chief Minister N Biren Singh. I hope he will accept my request as soon as possible.

Maliwal had accused the Manipur government

Maliwal had on Saturday alleged that the Manipur government has denied her “permission to travel to the state to meet women who have been victims of sexual assault”. Maliwal tweeted on Sunday that he has written to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh requesting a meeting with him. Maliwal tweeted, “The Manipur government had suggested me to consider postponing my visit due to the law and order situation. After deliberating on his suggestion, I decided to go to Imphal as per schedule. Time has been sought from the Chief Minister of Manipur. I will meet him and request him to walk with the women who have been victims of sexual harassment.

Dispute between the Meitei community and the Kuki community

The Manipur High Court issued an order on 19 April granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the state’s majority Meitei community. The High Court had directed the government to implement a 10-year-old recommendation to include the non-tribal Meitei community in the tribe. After this order, a dispute started between the Meitei community and the Kuki community in the state and gradually it started taking a violent form.