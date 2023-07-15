Assam CM Himanta Sarma blamed this particular community for the price rise of vegetables

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given a controversial statement on Friday. He blamed a particular community of the state for the rising prices of vegetables in the state. He says that the rate of vegetables in rural areas is low. But these rates increase while coming to the city. Sarma has claimed that all the vendors, mostly from this community, are inflating the prices.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav condemned this statement

Sarma says that people of a particular community are charging higher prices than the Assamese people. People of this community have taken control of the local vegetable markets in Guwahati. If an Assamese youth was selling vegetables, he cannot charge inflated prices from other Assamese fellow citizens.’ Due to this controversial statement of Sarma, once again the political atmosphere has heated up. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has condemned this statement of Sarma. He said that holding a particular community responsible for the price rise of vegetables by a BJP chief minister is a condemnable display of very narrow mindedness. The BJP government finds fault in others to hide its shortcomings.

Assam government has already given support

The Assam government has already given its support to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that pending a decision on his government (UCC), a part of it wants to ban polygamy immediately. Sarma said that the Assam government had constituted a four-member expert committee in May itself to examine whether polygamy could be banned in the state through a state law. The committee, headed by retired Gauhati High Court judge Rumi Phukan, has been given 60 days to submit its report.

UCC to be decided by Parliament

CM Sarma said that “if the state expert committee gives its report before the decision on UCC, we want to introduce our bill to ban polygamy in the state in the assembly session in September.” If for some reason we cannot do it in September, we will do it in the January session.” He told that if UCC is implemented in the meantime, then we do not need to take this action as polygamy will be banned. Sarma said that the UCC will be decided by the Parliament. But the state can take a decision with the approval of the President. “The UCC involves various issues and the Law Commission as well as the Parliamentary Committee are looking into it. Assam government has already given its support to the proposal”

Sarma ignores UCC’s protest

Brushing aside UCC’s protest, the CM said, “The problem is that Congress leaders do not feel the pain of Muslim women. They take away their votes but don’t want to give anything back to them.” At the same time, he dismissed AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal’s objection to the UCC as a representative of the Muslim male voice. UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that will apply to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.