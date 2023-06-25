Assam Flood: Center concerned over flood situation, Home Minister Amit Shah assures all possible help

Amit Shah on Assam Floods: Assam is currently going through a very bad flood situation. Due to the flood, about 5 lakh people living in 19 districts have been badly affected. In such a situation, Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in view of the situation in Assam. Giving information, Shah shared a tweet, in his tweet he wrote, due to heavy rains, people are facing flood-like situation in some parts of Assam. I have spoken to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible help. NDRF teams are already on the ground carrying out relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are ready. Shah further wrote, Modi government has always stood firmly with the people of Assam in this difficult time.

Due to heavy rains, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby.The…

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2023



Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted



CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted on the assurance of all possible help taken by Home Minister Amit Shah. He shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, he wrote, Thank you Home Minister for your proactive response and concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. Assam government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons. Himanta Biswa Sarma further wrote in his tweet, we are grateful to PM Narendra Modi for all the help the state has received from the Government of India.

Gratitude Hon’ble Home Minister for your proactive response & concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. The Assam Government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons.We are grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for all the help to the state… https://t.co/PgsQjyBA5g

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2023



1538 villages affected



For information, let us inform that 54 villages of Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts have been affected due to floods. Under the revenue circles, 1538 villages have been affected. At the same time, the district administration has set up 140 relief camps and 75 relief distribution centers in 14 flood-affected districts and 35,142 people have taken shelter in these relief camps.