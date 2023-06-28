Assam Flood: Flood situation improving in Assam, about 41,280 people from 41 villages in Bajali still affected

Assam Flood: Flood water has started receding in Assam, due to which many districts are slowly improving. But, around 41,280 people in 41 villages in Bajali district are still affected. Due to the flood, the people of Bajali district are facing a lot of problems. Many villagers have become homeless after the devastating floods. Their dream home has been completely damaged due to the floods and they are now living on the streets and embankments.

Villagers forced to live on the embankment

Rajib Talukdar and his family are among the homeless villagers forced to live on an embankment in Medhikuchi village of Bajali district. The flood waters of Pahumara river breached a large part of the embankment in Medhikuchi village and damaged at least seven houses. He said that I lost everything in this devastating flood. Now I have nothing. I am a daily wage laborer and had built my house with great effort, but everything was destroyed. If the government helps me, I can build a new house. If not then it will not be possible for me to do so. I don’t know what I will do.

what will i do now i’m homeless

At the same time, another affected Rural Development Patgiri said, if the government helps us then we can live, otherwise it will be very difficult for us to live. The flood destroyed everything. I am a daily wage laborer and earn Rs.400 per day. what will i do now I am homeless With my family, we are now living on the road. The government has given us some food. Some villagers are also helping us. I have lost everything.