Assam government will bring polygamy ban bill in upcoming monsoon session: Chief Minister

Guwahati, July 13 (HS). The Assam government is going to bring a bill to ban polygamy. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the proposed Prohibition of Polygamy Bill will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Dr Sarma-led Assam government has almost finalized preparations to bring a bill to ban polygamy in the state. The chief minister announced that the proposed legislation is expected to be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly. However, he also said that if this is not possible in the upcoming monsoon session, then the bill will be introduced in the winter session in January.

Dr Sarma said that the anti-polygamy bill is an important part of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Although the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is within the purview of the Parliament, states can decide independently on certain aspects with the consent of the President. The Chief Minister said that the purpose of the proposed bill is to immediately ban polygamy in Assam.

The Chief Minister said that various aspects of the UCC, especially complex issues, were being examined by the Law Commission and parliamentary committees. Last May, the Assam government constituted a four-member panel headed by retired Gauhati High Court judge Rumi Phukan to assess the legality of legal action against polygamy. He said the panel includes Advocate General of Assam Devjit Saikia, Additional Advocate General of Assam Nalin Kohli and Gauhati High Court advocate Nekibur Zaman.