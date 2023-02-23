Astronauts from the ISS congratulated Russians on Defender of the Fatherland Day

On February 23, the crew of Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) consisting of Sergei Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kikina congratulated the Russians on the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland.

As Sergei Prokopiev noted, hundreds of thousands of Russians perform military service around the clock and sometimes at the risk of their lives so that their compatriots can live and work in peace.

“We are infinitely proud of your courage, dedication, confidence and strength,” he said in a video published by Roscosmos.

The only woman among the cosmonauts, Anna Kikina, called the servicemen real heroes.

“Dear our compatriots, all who serve in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, dear veterans! We wish you good health, happiness, success and fulfillment of all your desires. You are real heroes! Happy holiday! she congratulated.

Petelin, for his part, pointed out that on this date it is customary to congratulate those who have chosen the path of serving the Motherland, protecting its borders and interests.

Every year on February 23, Russia celebrates an important public holiday – Defender of the Fatherland Day. In Moscow, fireworks on the occasion of February 23 will be launched at 14 venues at 21:00. A total of 30 volleys are planned.