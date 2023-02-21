At least 14 injured in Ohio steel plant explosion

The explosion shook the building of the I. Schumann & Co. ironworks. in Ohio. At least 14 people were injured, suffering burns and other injuries due to flying debris and molten metal, reported on February 21 Reuters.

From the explosion, a column of smoke rose into the sky, which was visible for many kilometers around – up to 24 km southeast of Cleveland. An explosion at a steel plant and the ensuing fire are being put out by fire departments from across northeast Ohio.

Fire Captain Brian Dirocco said 13 people were taken to hospital, most of them with burns. Another is being helped on the spot. One of the victims was in critical condition, another was removed from the rubble. According to Dirocco, employees of neighboring enterprises were not affected by the explosion.

