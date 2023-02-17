At least six killed in shooting in Mississippi

At least six people have been killed and another injured in a shooting in Mississippi, USA. On Friday, February 17, reports The Guardian.

According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, all the shootings took place in the Arcabutla area.

One of the incidents took place in a store on Arkabutla Road, where a man was shot dead. In a house on Atkabutla Dam Road, a woman was killed and her husband was wounded.

According to officials, the suspect was detained in a car on Arkabutla-Dam Street. He has already been taken into custody. The identity of the detainee has not yet been released.

The bodies of four more people were later found on Arkabutla Dam Street.

Details of the shootings have not yet been released.

Earlier, on February 16, two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Memphis (Tennessee, USA).

On the same day, it became known that in the American city of El Paso (Texas) there was a shooting at the food court of a shopping center. One person died and three more were injured.

Police officers warned that the crime scene could be dangerous for citizens and advised against visiting the area.

Before that, on February 13, it became known that the man who fired on the territory of the University of the US State of Michigan was found dead. The local police said that the offender self-inflicted injury, from which he died.