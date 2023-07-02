At the behest of Pakistan, ISI women agents are trapping police-army officers, 14 accounts on the radar of up police

Lucknow: The intelligence wing of the UP police has focused on the social media profiles of 14 women suspected of being planted by the ISI to honeytrap Indian security personnel. The department has shared the data with Intelligence Bureau (IB), Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) and claimed that these 14 alleged women have around 1,000 friends on Facebook, many of whom are non-commissioned officers of the Indian Army. There are soldiers and policemen. In the instructions sent to all the police commissioners and SSPs, it has been instructed that confidential information is being taken from the policemen, army personnel and their families by honey-trapping them. Sources said that 14 profiles on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and LinkedIn have been nullified and all have the names of Hindu women.

Intelligence Department sent a list of all 14 profiles

Pictures of beautiful girls are also attached in all the profiles. In these IDs, some serving soldiers of army, police and security forces are in the friend list. The Intelligence Department has sent a list of URLs and Indian numbers of all 14 profiles. Through this, the security personnel are being implicated till the top. The top officer has said in the letter that ‘Most of the profiles and timelines have pictures related to the army. They give information related to the army in their profile but there is no update related to it. The pictures shared on the timeline of the ISI female agent are found to be open source images on Google reverse checking.

BrahMos aerospace engineer has become a victim

It has been said in the alert that all the policemen and officers should check whether the mentioned IDs are not included in anyone’s friend list. After the arrest of BrahMos aerospace engineer Nishant Agarwal and BSF jawan Achyutanand Mishra, the UP police is probing several hundred social media accounts. Both were implicated by the Pakistani agency through Facebook in September 2018. Arrested for sharing crucial details of the weapons project with Pakistani agents, Agarwal copied data related to the supersonic missile from his senior colleague’s computer during his training in the organisation. Had also accepted the matter of making.

