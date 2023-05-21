Atal Medical University: Application for paramedical course will be done till June 1, know how to apply

Lucknow : Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University has started the application process for admission to Para Medical Program for the session 2023-24. Candidates can apply online till June 1. During this, the students who want to apply for UG and PG courses of Para Medical, they will be able to apply online through the official website of the University, abvmucet2023.co.in.

Students should keep in mind that no application form will be accepted after the last date. The university has announced the date of entrance examination for admission to paramedical courses on June 18. At the same time, candidates will be able to download the admit card from June 9 to appear in the entrance examination.

Admission will be available in these courses

The University offers admission to PG level courses in Para Medical Courses including Liberty Science, Optometry, Operation Theater Technology, Medical Radiology and Image Technology, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy. On the other hand, admission to UG level courses includes Medical Liberty Science, Optometry, Operation Theater Technology, Medical Radiology and Image Technology, Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy.

These are the qualifications for the application

For admission in UG courses, the candidate must have passed class 12th with Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects with minimum 45 percent marks. On the other hand, for admission in PG level course, the candidates have been prescribed graduation pass with minimum 50 percent marks. On the other hand, talking about the age for admission, the age of the candidate should not be less than 17 years till 31st December. At the same time, the university has kept the fee for the application at Rs 3000 for the general category. While a fee of Rs 2000 has been fixed for backward classes and scheduled castes.

Common Paramedical Course Entrance Test Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by following the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website abvmucet2023.co.in

Candidates Click on Your Course Below Common Paramedical Course Entrance Test 2023

Enter the requested details

Click on Register

pay application fee

Fill the details asked in the form

Scan and upload photograph and signature

submit the form now

Take a print out of the form for future need

