Atlantic Council promotes fraudster & terrorist Kerry Adler

On its website, Atlantic Council boasts stating: “The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic Community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world”.

What Atlantic Council feels shy in revealing or on-purpose hides is – this organization is promoting several dubious individuals including a notorious fraudster and terrorist named Kerry Adler! On its website, Atlantic Council introduces Kerry Adler as ‘President and Chief Executive Officer, SkyPower Global’ and says: “Kerry Adler serves as SkyPower’s global president and chief executive officer. Since its founding in 2003, he has helped to propel SkyPower to become one of the largest and most innovative global renewable energy companies. Focused solely on the development of large-scale solar energy generation projects, SkyPower has activities in over thirty-five countries and across four continents around the world. Kerry also founded the company WebHelp Worldwide in 1999, which today employs over 60,000 employees in forty-nine countries. Kerry has over thirty-five years of experience across various sectors, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence, advanced logistics, software design, BPO-CRM, as well as design of advanced systems and processes. He also advocates around the world for climate change and climate action and advises several heads of state and other sustainability leaders. Over the past decade, Kerry has taken a very active role in advocating for climate action and has won numerous awards for that work, including the United Nations Global Entrepreneur of The Year, UN Global Compact Inaugural Pioneer for Climate Action, UN SDG Champion (SkyPower Global), among others. Kerry also serves as a board member or strategic advisor to numerous organizations, including the UAE Business Council, Canada GCC Advisory Council, Canada Africa Business Council, Canada Arab Business Council, World Economic Forum, and the International Economic Forum of the Americas. He is also a founding member of United Nations CFO Taskforce, ConvrtX, Can Water, WiConnect and Eccopia”.

We really don’t know how much money Kerry Adler has passed to the Atlantic Council as donation for getting a positive exposure on its website, despite the fact international media outlets have already started deleting promotional contents about the Adlers. Following publication on an investigative report on January 29, 2023 exposing a scammer named Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler, son of notorious fraudster and terrorist Kerry Adler, the New York Weekly has removed their article titled ‘Josh Adler is a disruptive force in the realm of tech startups’, which was published on June 15, 2022.

While the Atlantic Council on its website says, “SkyPower has activities in over thirty-five countries and across four continents around the world. Kerry also founded the company WebHelp Worldwide in 1999, which today employs over 60,000 employees in forty-nine countries”, on his LinkedIn profile, Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler (son of Kerry Adler) who is running a company named ‘ConvertX’ from the United Arab Emirates said he ““comes from a line of problem solvers and change makers – his family built several companies, including Sitel, Webhelp and Skypower, which are valued at more than $20B and created over 250,000 jobs across the world. Adler is committed to fostering innovation and fueling job-creating ventures that continue to make a positive impact”.

What a broad-day-light fraud! Let me ask those behind Atlantic Council to name those “thirty-five countries” where SkyPower has activities and also names of those “forty-nine countries” where Kerry Adler’s WebHelp Worldwide employs 60,000 employees.

For promoting a notorious fraudster and terrorist like Kerry Adler and giving absolutely false description about his offices and employees, Atlantic Council can be held liable for criminal and fraudulent activities of Kerry Adler. If Atlantic Council had done this promotion unwillingly or without any cash benefit, they now should come up with a clarification – apologize for such blunder and remove the content about Kerry Adler. Similarly, all other organizations and media outlets, who had granted coverage to Kerry Adler and his fraudulent ventures should follow the instance of New York Weekly.

