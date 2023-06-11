Attack on the police team that went to arrest the rape accused in Bhagalpur, also tried to snatch the rifle, three arrested

The accused attacked the police team that went to nab the accused of rape in Kabirpur under Lalmatiya police station area in Nathnagar, Bhagalpur. During this, the gold chain was snatched from the neck of the woman policeman and an attempt was also made to snatch the rifle. Along with this, the accused also pelted stones at the jeep of the police station. The incident is being told of Saturday night. Two jawans have been injured in the incident.

The accused was absconding for a year

The policemen said that the Lalmatiya police had reached the house of Kabirpur’s Mo Imran alias Nanhe, who was absconding for almost a year, in connection with the rape case. As soon as the police team took the accused into their custody, Nanhe and his son and other family members attacked the police team. After a lot of struggle, the police took action and arrested three people including Nanhe.

Case registered against the accused on the statement of SI

A case has been registered against the accused on the statement of SI Anil Kumar. He has told that on last Saturday evening Puani Poonam Maurya and other policemen involved in the patrolling team reached his house to arrest Mo Imran alias Nanhe, a resident of Kabirpur accused of rape. Seeing the police, the accused started running, who was caught.

10-15 unknown accused attacked the police team

As soon as the accused was caught, 10-15 unknown accused including Mo Imran alias Nanhe’s son Mo Tauseef, Mo Manti, Mo Shadab, Mo Azad Mansuri, Mo Firoz Mansuri, Mo Imran’s sister Shaina Parveen attacked the police team and Mo started trying to get Imran alias Nanhe released from police custody. In this, female constable Anita Kumari and home guard jawan Premshankar Yadav were injured. During this, the gold chain was also snatched from the neck of the female soldier. Along with this, the government vehicle was also damaged.

three accused arrested

Seeing the matter getting worse, information was given to Police Station President Lalmatiya, after which Police Station President Harendra Kumar and Inspector Keshav Chandra reached with policemen. After this Mo Imran along with Mo Tausif alias Tahir, Mo Azad Mansuri were arrested and brought to the police station. Police station chief Harendra Kumar told that three accused have been arrested in the attack on the police team, who were sent to jail on Sunday. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other named accused.

