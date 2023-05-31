Attempt to rape a Rajasthani woman in Begusarai, she got her head shaved after she protested

A case of attempted rape with a Rajasthani woman has come to light in Rampur Pathan Toli locality of Bakhri police station area of ​​Begusarai. While protesting, the hair of the woman’s head was cut off by the accused. Registering an FIR in the case, the police have arrested councilor’s husband Shams Tabrez. In the case, the police have registered an FIR naming the corporator of the city council, her teacher husband and two sons as accused.

In relation to the incident, a woman from the Pathan group of Bakhri from Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan has lodged an FIR in the police station. It has been said in the FIR that on May 28, she had come to her sister’s house. Shams Tabrez, husband of Municipal Councilor Alam Ara, came at around 8 am on May 30 and started molesting her. Along with this, an attempt to rape was also made. Many people gathered there after hearing the protest and noise of the woman. After this, the councilor asked her husband and son Aman Sah, Chunna Sah to strip the woman naked and thrash her head and destroy her. On this everyone brutally thrashed her and her son caught hold of her. The hair of the head was twisted by Alam Ara and her husband and some hair was cut with scissors. During this, the councilor also spit on his face. When his sister came to save him, all these people assaulted her and misbehaved with her.

FIR registered on the application of the victim woman

In the case, Station Officer Himanshu Kumar Singh said that on the basis of the application of the victim woman, an FIR has been lodged. At the same time, there has been talk of sending the accused teacher cum councilor husband Shams Tabrez to judicial custody. Here, ward two councilor Alam Ara told that my husband was on duty in his school on the day of the incident. At the same time, the son was also sleeping in the house due to late return from the wedding ceremony, while I was brought to the Panchayati by the villagers and others. The councilor has conspired and is being deliberately implicated. The allegations against me and my family are baseless.