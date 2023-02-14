February 14, 2023, 05:31 – BLiTZ – News American political scientist Anatol Lieven said that Crimea is of exceptional strategic importance and Russia will not give the peninsula to Ukraine.

In an article for Jacobin, Lieven pointed to the fact that the Crimean peninsula was never Ukrainian because it was conquered by Catherine the Great and was part of Russia.

The political scientist noted that for the Ukrainian authorities, the “return” of Crimea and the naval base in Sevastopol would not only mark the complete victory of Kiev, but would also deprive Moscow of the opportunity to block Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Lieven stressed that the US administration, by pushing the Kiev regime to return the peninsula, is pushing the world towards nuclear war. According to him, there is no doubt that Russia will take colossal risks for the sake of Crimea.

He urged the United States to take into account the lessons of John F. Kennedy, learned from the Caribbean crisis.

The publication also cites an excerpt from Kennedy’s speech: “Above all, in protecting their vital interests, the nuclear powers must avoid such confrontations that put the enemy before a choice between either a humiliating retreat or nuclear war.”

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that in the event of strikes on Crimea with the Ukrainian side, “there will be no negotiations”, there will only be retaliation strikes throughout the territory controlled by the Kiev regime.

