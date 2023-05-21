Attention Auto lifter gang activates at Patna Junction, know how it makes people its victims

Auto lifter gang has carried out an incident in Bihar’s capital Patna. The criminals of the auto gang made the vehicle sit from Patna Junction and then took it to the street in RMS Colony of Kankarbagh and looted the goods after beating them. As soon as the information was received, the police of Kankarbagh police station took quick action and recovered the auto along with the driver and looted goods from street number three of Postal Park. At the same time, the police is conducting raids to arrest two other criminals. Arrested accused Aman Das is originally a resident of Nalanda and currently lived in a rented house in street number three located at Postal Park. The matter is being told of Kankarbagh police station area late on 19th May.

Two criminals already sitting on the auto

According to the information received, a couple who had come from outside boarded the auto from Station Road. Seeing the trolley and other goods, the members of the auto lifter gang went to the couple and installed the auto and asked where to go. The couple told that they have to go to Kankarbagh. The criminals said that only Kankarbagh will work, sit down quickly, the seat is full. Describing the two criminals sitting behind as passengers, he said that they too have to go to Kankarbagh. After this, he was taken to a deserted street near RMS Colony of Kankarbagh. When the couple got suspicious and asked them to stop the auto, both the criminals started looting them after beating them up. After this, he was pushed from the auto and dropped on the road. After executing the incident, all fled away.

The names of many more auto drivers surfaced during interrogation.

According to the information received from the sources, the police have received information about other such gangs, whose investigation is going on. According to the information, after 11 to 12 o’clock, they make such passengers sit from Patna Junction and Karbigahia, who have come from outside and have a lot of luggage. In each of his autos, apart from the driver, two other criminals sit behind as passengers and execute the incident. The police of Kankarbagh police station told that all of them are young and they loot for drug addiction.

