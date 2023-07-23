Attention Paper leakers will be punished for 10 years, fine of one crore, Jharkhand government will bring anti-copying law

The state government is enacting an ‘anti-copying law’ to prevent incidents of paper leak and cheating (malpractice) in competitive examinations. For this, preparations are on to bring a bill in the monsoon session of the Vidhansabha. A proposal to make a law has been prepared on the lines of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. In the proposal, if found guilty of leaking paper, can be punished by imprisonment of 10 years and fine up to one crore rupees. If found guilty of cheating in the examinations, a provision of imprisonment of up to three years is also being made for the concerned student. The guilty student can also be punished with a fine of up to one lakh rupees and a ban on appearing in examinations for the next two years. This proposal can be approved in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Now there is a provision of six months imprisonment and a fine of three thousand rupees for the guilty.

At present, ‘Jharkhand Exam Conduct Rule-2001’ is effective in the state. Under this, there is a provision of minor penalty for paper leak and cheating in examinations. The maximum punishment for the guilty is imprisonment of six months and a fine of up to three thousand rupees. The state government is enacting a new anti-copying law to prevent incidents of paper leaks and cheating in examinations. After the new law is approved by the Legislative Assembly, if any printing press, service provider, coaching institute or management is found guilty of copying or leaking the question paper, they can not only be imprisoned for up to 10 years and fined up to one crore rupees, but their property can also be confiscated.

Cheating often comes to the fore in exams. As soon as the exam season is over, everything becomes normal. It is not that this disease is confined to any particular region. Not only in India, but the entire South Asian society has a habit of this disease. Cheating in the examination or passing with the help of copying is an unorganized industry in itself and has become a part of the corrupt system. The centers of this industry are spread all over the Hindi heartland. Leave aside the parents, the teachers also make the children cheat and they are guaranteed to pass with good marks. It is another matter that in some states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and some districts of Madhya Pradesh, this process is done in a bigger and systematic way. It is guaranteed to pass and get a good number. In these, there is a practice of contracting some examination centres. Students from far and wide take the roll numbers of these centers to pass in the 10th, 12th or university examinations. It is not that these things happen secretly. Governance-administration, everyone is aware of this. They fully participate in it.

Big change in Jharkhand teacher appointment, now jetet pass candidates will have to change their language

Explain that the anti-copying law was passed in 1992 by the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Education Minister Rajnath Singh. The purpose of this law is to stop the practice of mass copying in school and university examinations in the state. The Act made the use of unfair means in examinations a serious offense and was non-bailable and allegedly allowed the police to enter the examination premises to conduct investigations. However, in 1993, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party government repealed it the following year.