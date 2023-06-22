Attention Patna Police is running a special drive, in 21 days people paid a fine of 23 lakhs for traffic violations

In 21 days, a fine of Rs 23 lakh was collected from the people of Patna for violation of traffic rules. According to the figures of the traffic police, a special checking campaign was conducted in Patna from June 1 to June 21. Gandhi Maidan Check Post 22 issued maximum challans to people under this campaign at different checkposts in Patna, in which a fine of Rs 2.09 lakh was collected. According to statistics, 1191 people were challaned in 21 days. During the encroachment drive, a fine of Rs 21,000 was collected from 17 vehicles in Patliputra zone and Rs 89,500 from 46 vehicles in the new capital under the campaign conducted from 19 to 21.

Maximum penalty for helmet, wrong side and rough driving

According to the information received, the residents of Patna have paid maximum fines for helmet, wrong side and rough driving. The traffic police told that despite the rule of double helmet, people are negligent. They drive by wearing a single helmet, due to which their challan is deducted. Not only this, while wearing a helmet, the person sitting behind does not wear it and keeps his legs in his hand. Apart from this, people deliberately become ignorant when it comes to wrong side and rough driving. Many times people get into arguments with the traffic police regarding fines.

The system will improve by following the traffic rules

Traffic SP Puran Jha told that following traffic rules will improve the system. People will not have to face jam in traffic. Actually what happens is that people overtake in a hurry and the result is that people have to get stuck in the jam for hours.

