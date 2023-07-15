Attention Rail Passengers! Changed route of five trains including Rajdhani, see full list here

Kanpur: Five trains including the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani going via Kanpur will be affected due to the ongoing work of track doubling and non-interlocking at Belapur-Padhegaon stations of Solapur division of Central Railway. 15030 Pune-Gorakhpur Express will depart Pune station at 12:45 PM delayed by two hours on July 15. 12103 Pune-Lucknow Express will depart Pune station at 12:45 PM delayed by two hours on July 18. 20817 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will depart Bhubaneswar at 9.45 am on 15th July. 20818 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani will leave Bilaspur station on July 15 at 2:00 pm. 12104 Lucknow-Pune Express will run via Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan-Panvel-Karjat-Lonavla-Pune on July 19.

Barfani and Kalindi Express canceled

Barfani and Kalindi Express were suddenly canceled due to rain in Delhi and Jammu. A large number of passengers expressed their displeasure. Passengers started taking money after refund was fed in PRS. In this affair, there was a queue at the reservation counters till late evening. 991 passengers had reserved tickets for Barfani Express, whereas 603 passengers had reserved tickets for Kalindi Express as well. 90 passengers of Barfani Express told the problem to Assistant Commercial Manager Santosh Tripathi and Senior Station Superintendent Anil Tiwari. They were sent by another train.

Train canceled due to commotion of passengers

The canceled train between Kanpur and Delhi had to run after an uproar by the passengers. According to senior railway officials, this will be the first time in 10 years, when in the past short termination had to be run on the fixed train due to the displeasure of the passengers. A day earlier due to heavy rains in Delhi, the railway administration had decided to short terminate 15705 Champaran Express on Friday. After reaching Kanpur, the train was to go to Katihar by becoming 15706 from here. On Friday, it came to platform number eight of Central at 6.10 am. As soon as the passengers came to know that now this train will not go further. On hearing this, hundreds of passengers started commotion on the platform.

