Attention West Bengal gang active in trains on Patna-Gaya rail route, makes luggage disappear in the blink of an eye

A gang from Purulia in West Bengal is active on trains and platforms from Patna to Gaya. This was revealed when the Railway Police arrested six thieves including three women. 46 thousand 600 rupees, six mobile phones, a gold ring, a watch and a mobile charger have been recovered from them. Godavari Devi, Santoshi Devi, Chikul, Ganga Singh, Dharmsingh and Chach alias Azad Kumar are among the thieves caught. All of them are residents of Purulia in West Bengal.

Theft was done in Ranchi Patna Janshatabdi

On May 30, this gang had stolen money, mobile phone and gold ring from the purse of the wife of Syed Manowar Iqbal, resident of Prasad Bigha Main Road, Nawada, who was traveling in train number 12366 Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express at Gaya Junction. A case was registered in this regard in Gaya GRP.

Caught with the help of CCTV footage

After getting the information about the case, the railway police took out the CCTV footage of the station and other places and after investigation, the involvement of the female thieves and her accomplices came to the fore. After this all of them were arrested. Along with this, the stolen goods were also recovered. Godavari Devi is the leader of this whole gang, who executes incidents like theft and chain snatching from Patna to Gaya Junction.

Efforts are on to arrest other gang members

Rail SP AS Thakur told that efforts are on to identify and arrest others involved in the gang. Here, in the case registered on June 2 at Pataliputra Railway Station, the accused Mo Qamar was also arrested by the Railway Police. He is a resident of Amour in Purnia.

