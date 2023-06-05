Audacity of alcoholics in Bihar, stone pelting at the police station, many policemen injured

The courage of the drunkards was seen in the midst of liquor ban in Bihar. It is being told that the ALTF team arrested some alcoholics while taking action in Bind police station area of ​​Nalanda. This time the associates of those alcoholics created a lot of uproar. They pelted stones at the paddy. Due to this, there was a stampede among the policemen on duty. It is being told that some policemen have also been hurt in the incident. However, later the police took charge and dispersed the people who had come to attack.

Dozens of people attacked together

It is being told that the police arrested the alcoholics and brought them to the police station. After this, again went out for raid. Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered there in support of those drunkards and started pelting stones. In this, a policeman of ALTF Birendra Sharma got injured. Those who were admitted to the hospital for treatment. The people who came to attack said that those who have been arrested for drinking alcohol are innocent. Police is still taking action in the matter.

Police will take action on the basis of video

Giving information about the case, DSP Dr. Mohd. Shibli Nomani told that the ALTF team had arrested some alcoholics. Enraged by this, his supporters attacked the police station. The police used force to drive them away. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of Sarmera and Asthawan police station reached Bind police station in large numbers. Action will be taken against the culprits by identifying them on the basis of CCTV footage. Right now the situation is under control. Strictest action will be taken after investigation in the matter.

