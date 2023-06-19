Audience gathered to watch the film ‘Adipurush’, earning figures came out on the third day

Despite being embroiled in controversies, ‘Adipurush’ is getting good response from the audience. The film ‘Adipurush’, which collected Rs 140 crores worldwide on the first day, collected Rs 65 crores at the box office on the second day. On the second day, the film collected Rs 37 crore in Hindi and Rs 26 crore in Telugu. The film earned Rs 200 crores worldwide in just two days.

The third day’s earnings of ‘Adipurush’ have also come to the fore. The film has earned Rs 64 crore on the third day. The film has been embroiled in controversies and is also receiving a lot of criticism. But the audience is flocking to watch this film. At the same time, the film earned well on the third day i.e. Sunday. In this way, the three-day collection of the film has reached close to 300 crores.

Apart from ‘Adipurush’, no big film has released this week and the film is also getting its benefit. The film did well in the weekend. Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Maidan’ will release on June 23. So it will be known soon whether the magic of this film will remain on the audience till Friday or not.