Aurangabad: A teenager was killed in a love affair, two accused arrested with weapons

Aurangabad. The reasons for the murder of a 16-year-old teenager in Kurmain Bigha village of Obra police station area have been revealed by the police. The girl was shot dead in a love affair. Police have arrested Virendra Kumar and his brother Surendra Kumar, residents of Kara of Obra police station area, accused of murder. At the instance of Virendra Kumar, a large number of illegal weapons and bullets have been seized from Surendra Kumar. In this regard, a separate FIR No. 256/23 has been registered in Obra police station on the charge of possessing illegal weapons. SDPO told that further research is being done.

admitted involvement

SDPO Kumar Rishiraj told reporters regarding the revelation that on the morning of June 6, the body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from the fields of Kurmain Bigha. In this regard, case number 246/23 was registered by the girl’s father Nandlal Ram against the unknown in Obra police station. In order of quick research, many mobile numbers were found from the house of the deceased. Its CDR was obtained and it was investigated, in which it was found that on the night of the incident, on June 5-6, at around one o’clock, Virendra had spoken to the teenager. When Virendra Kumar was questioned on the basis of suspicion, he accepted his involvement.

The girl was called at around one o’clock in the night.

Virendra told the police that he had a love affair with the girl from the past. He used to tell the teenager not to talk to any other boy, but she did not listen to him, due to which on the day of the incident, at around one o’clock in the night, he called her to meet her at Kurmain Bigha Khet-Badhar. After talking for a while, shot him dead.

Illegal weapons seized in large numbers

At the instance of Virendra Kumar, a large number of illegal weapons and bullets have been seized from Surendra Kumar. Two country-made katta, one thurnet gun, one country-made gun, 25 live bullets of 12 bore, nine live bullets of 315 bore, 20 pieces of .315 bore, one piece of 12 bore and two mobiles have been recovered. Information about the criminal history of the arrested accused is being obtained. Obra Police Station President Pankaj Kumar Saini was also present on the occasion.