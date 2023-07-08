Aurangabad: Land acquisition process for Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway construction begins, pricing continues

Ayrangabad: The process of land acquisition has started for the construction of Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway. NHI has published the gazette even before the work starts. Along with this, the value is being determined by marking the land to be acquired. During this, the garden planted at the marked site is also being evaluated. If the land is declared unclaimed after valuation, the farmers will be paid the cost of the land. However, there is still some delay in this, but the departmental work has been started.

71 in Aurangabad, land acquisition in 47 villages of Kutumba block

It is noteworthy that during the construction of Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway, the land of farmers of 71 villages in Aurangabad district and 47 villages of Kutumba block will be acquired. There is discontent among farmers for not getting proper compensation during land acquisition. Farmers of the block are fighting for this by forming Kisan Sangharsh Morcha. Attention has been drawn by the Morcha by giving applications to the officers and representatives. Farmers are demanding to pay compensation at the commercial rate for the land next to the national and state road and at the residential rate for the land next to the rural road.

Site inspection done in Narendra Khap

Farmers of Narendra Khap village under Dadhpa Panchayat of block area are busy with their chak. There the final consolidation work has been completed years back. After this, the Khatian of the land has been prepared on the basis of Chak. Revenue receipt is also deducted on the basis of Chak Khatian and Khesra. On Saturday, the team of officials reached the said village and inspected the site. During this discussion was held face to face with the farmers of the said village. The villagers have voluntarily agreed to take the land acquired in the expressway on installment basis. ADM Ashish Kumar Sinha, Land Acquisition Officer Amit Kumar Singh, CO Abhay Kumar and RO Himanshu Kumar were in the team of officers. Officials told that there is no objection in giving payment to the land on the basis of the chuck of any farmer. Farmers will be paid the money of the farm on the basis of possession filed under Chak.

The road will pass through these villages

For the construction of expressway, land is to be acquired in about 71 villages of Aurangabad district. According to the notification of the department, passing through various areas of Rohtas district, this road will reach Mahuav village of Navinagar. After this Kutumba will enter the block area via Mahuari, Naktaur, Simri, Dhamani Parsa, Simra, Dusadh Vigha, Lurua, Jhanjhi, Tetarhat, Dihri, Kanker, Panchmo, Belauti, Pandey Karma, Bariawan Koni etc. villages.

Land will be taken in these villages of Kutumba and Dev

Barhad Chankap, Dasvat Bigha, Chintawan Bigha, Narendra Khap, Kathri, Baroli, Chakua, Tamsi, Parsa, Rasoiya, Sonavarsha, Rampur, Dadhpa, Pipra, Mitrasenpur, Basaura, Barheta, Erka, Dhanibar, Mazhar, Pathra, Bhakhra of Kutumba block Land will be acquired from the farmers of Ghughi, Mahsu, Iriyap etc. villages. Here the road will pass through Baluganj, Panchmo, Baranda Rampur and Eraura villages of Dev block.

Point will be built near Erka Colony

There is talk of making a point near Erka Irrigation Colony of Kutumba block for getting on and off the expressway road. NH 139 passes from here. The said path connects the states of Bihar, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha etc. According to the information, in order to construct the expressway, overbridges along with culverts are to be constructed at various places. By the way, the road construction work has not started yet. People tell that a 163 km long expressway is to be built in Bihar.

