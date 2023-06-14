Aurangabad: The accused used to refuse to talk to another boy, the girl did not listen, then shot him...

Aurangabad: Police has inaugurated the incident of murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kurmain Bigha village of Obra police station area. The main accused shot and killed the girl for not obeying. The police have arrested Virendra Kumar and his brother Surendra Kumar, residents of Kara of Obra police station area, the main accused who carried out the murder incident. SP Swapna ji Meshram told that on the basis of physical and technical evidence for the investigation of the case, the main accused Virendra Kumar, a resident of the prison of Obra police station area, has been arrested. Virendra Kumar, while accepting his crime, told that he was already acquainted with the deceased. The deceased was forbidden by him to talk to any other boy. But, the deceased did not agree, due to which the deceased was called to the Kurmain Bigha field on the night of the incident and after talking for a while, shot and killed her.

The accused accepted his involvement

At the same time, SDPO Kumar Rishiraj told in a press conference held in his office room that on the morning of June 6, the body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from the fields of Kurmain Bigha. In this regard, case number 246/23 was registered by the girl’s father against the unknown in Obra police station. In the course of research, many mobile numbers were found from the house of the deceased. After getting its CDR, investigation was done. In which it was found that on the night of the incident, on June 5-6, at around one o’clock in the night, Virendra Kumar had talked to the girl. Virender Kumar was interrogated on the basis of suspicion, then he accepted his involvement.

Illegal weapon and bullet recovered on spot

At his instance, illegal weapons and bullets have been seized from his brother Surendra Kumar. Two kattas, one Ternet gun, one country gun, 25 bullets of 12 bore, nine bullets of .315 bore, 20 pieces of .315 bore, one piece of 12 bore and two mobiles have been recovered. In this regard, a separate FIR No. 256/23 has been registered in Obra police station on charges of possessing illegal weapons. SDPO told that further research is being done. Information is being obtained about the arrested accused. Obra police station chief Pankaj Kumar Saini was also present on the occasion.

