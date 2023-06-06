Aurangabad: The dead body of a girl sleeping with her mother was found in the morning one kilometer away from the house, there was a stir in the area.

Aurangabad:The case of murder of a 16-year-old girl has come to light in Kurmain Bigha village of Obra police station area. The incident is one kilometer west of Kurmain village. By the way, the incident is said to have happened on Monday night. The deceased teenager has been identified as Priyanka Kumari, daughter of Nandlal Ram. According to the information received, the father of the deceased had undergone an eye operation four days ago, after which he had gone to his daughter’s house in Sadipur village. Priyanka slept with her mother after having dinner on Monday night. When her mother’s eyes opened at one o’clock in the night, she saw that Priyanka was missing from her side. After this the information was given to the relatives. In the night, the relatives searched through themselves, but Priyanka could not be found anywhere.

The dead body was lying one kilometer away from the village

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, when the shepherds went out to graze cattle in Badhar, they saw the dead body of a teenager lying one kilometer west of the village. After this the shepherds made noise. Hearing the noise, the villagers and relatives reached and informed the Obra police station. On information, the police of Obra police station reached and after interrogating the villagers along with the relatives, sent the dead body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Rampukar Ram, the uncle of the deceased, who reached for the post-mortem, told that there is no information about how his niece was killed. By the way, he was shot dead. The criminals have shot one bullet in the chest and one bullet in the stomach.

The reason for the murder could not be clear

Obra police station chief Pankaj Saini told that the dead body of a teenager has been recovered one kilometer west of Kurmain village. Whether the girl was shot or stabbed will be known only after the post mortem report comes. By the way, the reason for the murder is not yet known. An FIR has been registered against unknown people. Action is being taken in the matter.

