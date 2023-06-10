Aurangabad weather: minimum temperature is getting closer to maximum, yellow alert for hit wave continues till June 13

Aurangabad: The temperature of the weather is increasing day by day. The situation is that even the minimum temperature is about to reach the maximum temperature. In the beginning of the summer of this year, where the maximum temperature used to be 34 to 36 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 20 to 22 degree Celsius, now the maximum temperature is around 42 to 44 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is around 30 to 32 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of Aurangabad district was recorded at 43 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 29 degree Celsius on Saturday. There is no hope of getting relief from the hot and humid summer. The cruel mood of nature is becoming the cause of people’s problems. Life is being completely affected due to continuous increase in temperature. Along with humans, other living beings are also seriously troubled.

Risk of heat stroke rising due to hot air

Due to the increase in temperature, the restlessness of the people is increasing due to the heating of the earth in the afternoon. At the same time, due to the hot air coming from the fan, the possibility of heat stroke is increasing. The temperature is so high that even the trees and plants of the garden are withering in the afternoon. People are going to hide in the houses as soon as 10 o’clock. The biggest problem is with the students and farmers as well as those in whose homes preparations for marriage are going on. Although the students have got some relief due to the summer vacation in the schools, but the coaching is still open today. Along with this, the graduation part one exam is also going on, due to which they have to face a lot of trouble during the summer. Here, even in the scorching heat, the farmers are forced to work in the fields under the open sky. Due to increasing heat, the ground water level is also slipping. The problem of drinking water has become complicated in many villages of the block area. People are forced to bring drinking water from other villages.

Attention ! Today will be the highest temperature

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the highest temperature of the summer season so far this year will be on Sunday. Meteorologist Dr. Anoop Kumar Choubey of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Siris said that there is no possibility of any drop in temperature for the next 5 days. According to the weather forecast, he told that on Sunday the maximum temperature will be 44 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 32 degree Celsius. While last week on June 2, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degree Celsius. According to the information received from the agricultural meteorologist, on June 12, the maximum temperature was 44 °C and the minimum temperature was 31 °C, on June 13, the maximum temperature was 42 °C and the minimum temperature was 32 °C, and on June 14, the maximum temperature was 41 °C and the minimum temperature There is a possibility of 31 degree Celsius. In view of the havoc of the weather, he has advised the farmers not to work in the hot sun. On the other hand, it is suggested to keep irrigating moong and hot vegetables as per the requirement. It may be noted that after the start of the summer season, the maximum temperature in the initial phase was between 38 to 40 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was between 21 to 23 degree Celsius. Now the minimum temperature has also increased by about 10 degrees, which is not comfortable.

