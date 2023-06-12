Aurangabad Weather: Rising temperature, no respite from heat, try to avoid heatwave

Aurangabad: Ashadh is the first month of the rainy season. It should have rained heavily. At this time the temperature of the weather has climbed to the limit. The nature of nature has become cruel. Almost since eight o’clock in the morning, embers are raining from the sky. Trees and plants are withering due to lack of moisture in the earth. On Sunday, the maximum temperature of the atmosphere has crossed 43.8 degree Celsius. In such a situation, restlessness has increased from common people to animals. Despite this, instead of establishing harmony with nature and the environment, people are playing games. The surprising thing is that despite the temperature rising so much, garbage is being burnt on the streets of the market in the morning. There, in the evening, the remains of the crop are being burnt in Badhar. In such a scenario, it is not possible to get relief from the scorching heat and humidity.

crying out for drinking water

Here, there is an outcry for water from the city to the rural areas. The wells have dried up. The layer of chapakals has slipped and gone to the underworld. River ponds are yearning for their own water. Uncertainty of climate has increased due to environmental imbalance. No officer is conscious about the environment. Rohini Nakshatra ended on 8th June. Here, Mrigashira Nakshatra is passing. Ardra Nakshatra will enter the sky on 22nd June. Till now the farmers have not dropped the paddy straw. The Meteorological Department has suggested people to be cautious in view of the heat wave.

By now there should have been 50 to 55 mm of rain

DSO Satish Kumar said that the average proportion of rainfall in the month of June is 136.1 mm. Till now there should have been 50 to 55 mm of rain in different areas of the district, but the rain fall report is zero. It has rained in proportion to the average in May.

What do meteorologists tell

Meteorologist Dr. Anoop Kumar Choubey of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Siris told that according to the weather forecast, the maximum temperature of the weather will be 43 degree Celsius on Tuesday, June 13. He told that the maximum temperature will be 44 degree Celsius on June 14, 43 degree on June 15 and 16 and 42 degree Celsius on June 17. He told that during this time the minimum temperature is likely to be 28 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius. Here, at present, it is not expected to rain for three to four days. In such weather, there is a need to take special precaution towards the speechless animals and birds.

