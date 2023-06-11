Australia became Test champion, beat India in WTC final

London, 11 June (Hindustan Times). Australia cricket team has become test champion. Australia defeated the Indian team by 209 runs in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) played at the Oval ground in London. India had got a challenging target of 444 runs to win. In response, the Indian team could only score 234 runs in the second innings. Australia won the match by a huge margin of 209 runs. India has faced defeat in the final of the Test Championship for the second time in a row. Earlier in 2021, India was defeated by New Zealand in the final of the Test Championship.

Here, Australia has become the first team to have won all the ICC trophies. Australia has won all ICC trophies (ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, WTC Trophy).

Today, on the fourth day, the Indian team started playing ahead of 164 runs for three wickets. The team was hoping that Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would do something amazing at the crease. Both started well, but Kohli was caught out on the score of 179 runs. Kohli played an inning of 49 runs in 78 balls. Ravindra Jadeja, who played well in the first innings, got out without opening an account this time. After this, Rahane was also dismissed after scoring 46 runs in 108 balls. Now from here it became difficult for the Indian team to save this match. In the end, Shardul Thakur 0, Umesh Yadav 01, Shrikar Bharat 23 and Mohammad Siraj got out after scoring 01 runs. In this way, Australia won the match in the first session of the fifth day itself.

In the second innings for Australia, Nathan Lyon took 4, Scott Boland 3, Mitchell Starc 2 and Pat Cummins took one wicket. Earlier on the fourth day, Australia declared their second innings by scoring 270 runs at the loss of 8 wickets. Australia got a total lead of 443 runs. In this way, India got a huge target of 444 runs to win. Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey scored an unbeaten 66 in Australia’s second innings. Apart from Carey, Mitchell Starc scored 41 runs, Marnus Labushen scored 41 runs, Steve Smith scored 34 runs and Cameron Green scored 22 runs. From India, Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets, Mohammad Shami 2, Umesh Yadav 2 and Mohammad Siraj took 1 wicket.

After this, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a good start to the Indian team chasing a challenging target of 444 runs. Both were playing well. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill got out after scoring 18 runs due to a controversial catch. After this, captain Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 43 runs on a total score of 92 runs. Chateshwar Pujara also could not do anything amazing and he was dismissed after scoring 27 runs. Here Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handled the innings and both shared a partnership of more than 50 runs. On the fifth day, India had to score 280 more runs to win, but the team could only score 234 runs after losing all the wickets.

Indian team’s first innings

The Indian team got off to a poor start to their first innings as skipper Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14) and Virat Kohli (14) were dismissed for just 71 runs. After this, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket. On a total score of 142, Nathan Lyon broke this partnership by dismissing Jadeja. Jadeja scored 48 runs. After Jadeja, Shrikar Bharat could not do anything special and got bowled after scoring only 5 runs. From here, Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket and took India’s score beyond 250. Pat Cummins broke this partnership by dismissing Rahane on a total score of 261. Rahane scored 89 runs. Umesh Yadav got out after scoring 05 runs. Shardul Thakur also got out after completing his half-century. Shardul scored 51 runs. Mohammed Shami was dismissed for 13 on a total score of 296. The team could score 296 runs in the first innings. Captain Pat Cummins took 3 wickets for Australia, Scott Boland, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc took 2-2 and Nathan Lyon took 1 wicket.

Australia’s first innings

In this match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia batted first. Australia got off to a bad start. Mohammad Siraj sent Usman Khawaja to the pavilion in the fourth over without opening the account. After this, Marnus Labushen and David Warner shared a 69-run partnership for the second wicket. Shardul Thakur broke this partnership by dismissing Warner. Warner gets 43 runs. Mohammed Shami bowled Labushen and gave India the third success. After this, Steve Smith and Travis Head shared a brilliant 285-run partnership for the fourth wicket to bring the Australian team back into the match. Siraj broke this partnership. Siraj got the head caught by Shrikar Bharat. Head played a brilliant century of 163 runs in 174 balls with 25 fours and a six. After this, Smith was bowled by Shardul Thakur after scoring 121 runs. In the end, Australia’s first innings was reduced to 469 runs. For India, Mohammad Siraj took 4 wickets, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami took 2-2 and Ravindra Jadeja took 1 wicket.