Australia confused about Indian bowling before WTC final, coach Daniel Vettori said this

Australia hopes to start at The Oval from June 7 world test championship final In Ravindra Jadeja Will be in India’s playing XI but the situation regarding Ravichandran Ashwin is not clear for him. India recently fielded both Ashwin (25 wickets) and Jadeja (22) in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series and India won the series 2-1 on the back of their stellar performances.

Who will get a chance between Shardul and Ashwin?

Ahead of Australia’s practice session at the Kent County Cricket Ground, assistant coach Daniel Vettori said the team management has talked a lot about India’s potential bowling attack. He said that we are talking about it. I think Jadeja will play because he is also a useful batsman. He said, ‘There can be one of Shardul Thakur or Ashwin for the fourth bowler and all-rounder, but both are good options.’

WTC Final: Australia’s record at The Oval is very poor, India has a golden opportunity to win

Ashwin is expected to be included in the playing XI

Ashwin has taken 18 wickets in seven Tests in England but has played only one match at The Oval. Vettori said that Ashwin is a brilliant bowler and would be the first choice in most of the teams but considering the team composition in The Oval conditions, he might have to stay out. Vettori also said that Cameron Green’s role in the WTC final will be crucial after his stellar performance in the IPL.

Australia has high hopes from Cameron Green

He said, ‘Now there can be any format for preparation. Cameron Green was practicing Test continuously even during the IPL. His performance in the series against India and in the IPL has been excellent which will help the team. India has managed to make it to the final of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row. Last time India had to face defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the final match.