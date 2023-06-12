Australia created history by defeating India in WTC final, the first team in the world to do so

Australia Cricket TeamWTC Final 2023: Australia has created history by winning the title of World Test Championship 2023. The Australian team defeated India by 209 runs in the final match. With this historic victory, Australia has become the first team to win all the ICC titles.

Australia has become the first team to have captured all the ICC trophies in men’s cricket. India also had a chance to create this history, but due to losing the World Test Championship for the second time in a row, India has lost this chance.

The Australian team has become the first team to win the ICC World Test Championship, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. Earlier, the Indian team became the first team to win the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. But Team India could not win the WTC title.

Australia has won the title of World Test Championship for the first time. Earlier, he had won the T20 World Cup 2021 title. Australia has won the ODI World Cup title 5 times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). Along with this, he has won the Champions Trophy twice. Kangaroo team won this title in 2006 and 2009.

Significantly, in the final match of the World Test Championship, Australia won by performing brilliantly. In this final match, Travis Head was selected as the ‘Player of the Match’, who scored 163 runs in the first innings for Australia. He shared a 285-run partnership with Steve Smith. Smith played an important inning of 121 runs.

Alexi Carey scored an unbeaten 66 in the second innings for Australia. However, after this the innings was declared. Ajinkya Rahane scored 89 runs in the first innings for India. Shardul Thakur played an important inning of 51 runs. Virat Kohli scored 49 runs in the second innings for the team. The Indian team was a complete flop in this match.

Now Australia will have the target of winning the ODI World Cup. The Australian team, which became champions in their home for the last time in 2015, had to face defeat at the hands of England in the semi-finals in 2019. In such a situation, he will have a chance to win this trophy again and reach the number of his titles to 10.

WTC Final