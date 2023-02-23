Australia imposed sanctions against 90 individuals and 40 legal entities from Russia

Australia has imposed sanctions against 90 individuals and 40 legal entities from the Russian Federation. This is stated in the message on the channel’s website. ABC News.

According to the list, the sanctions affected employees of the Central Election Commission (CEC), military personnel, a number of ministers, heads of regions, and others.

Sanctions have also been imposed on the Kalashnikov concern, PJSC Tupolev and Sputnik radio.

Australia has already imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 individuals or organizations that are considered in the West to be allegedly involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

At the end of January, it was reported that France and Australia agreed on the joint production of shells for their delivery to Ukraine. The shells will be produced as part of an industry partnership between the two countries.

In the same month, it became known that Australia would send 70 of its troops to the UK to participate in the education and training program for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stressed that the country intends to continue to support Kyiv in the future.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.