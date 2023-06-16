australia news bus returning from wedding overturns in hunter valley 10 dead many injured sbh

Australia Bus Accident: A horrific road accident took place late last night in the Hunter Valley area of ​​New South Wales, Australia. Here a bus returning from a wedding has met with an accident. According to the information that came to the fore, there were 40 guests in this bus. 10 people have died due to the overturning of the bus, while 11 others are said to be badly injured. All the injured have been taken to the hospital by helicopter and by road. 18 people have been taken out safely in the bus accident. At the same time, the condition of a 58-year-old man and the bus driver is also said to be critical. Both of them have also been admitted to the hospital for treatment. If reports are to be believed then this road accident happened due to dense fog. However, the police is engaged in the investigation of the case.